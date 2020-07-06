Monsoon rain: Three killed as heavy showers batter Karachi

Spell to continue till Wednesday

Three people were killed after it rained with strong winds in multiple areas of Karachi Monday afternoon.

In Ibrahim Hyderi, two people lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed. They were identified as Babar and Khalid. Another roof collapse claimed the life of a woman in Liaquatabad, rescue officials confirmed.

Over 20 young men have so far been injured in motorcycle accidents because of the rain.

It poured down heavily in Malir Cantt, areas adjoining the airport, Lines Area, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, DHA, Korangi Industrial Area, Garden, Model Colony and Saudabad. Neighbouring areas of the city such as Gharo also experienced rain, according to the meteorological department.

Between 2pm to 3pm, the horizon was covered with dark clouds. This is the first spell of the monsoon rains that has hit Sindh this summer.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the rain is likely to continue for two more days in multiple areas. "The rain will continue again at night and a similar pattern will repeat tomorrow," he said.

Sarfaraz said that the spell in the city is likely to last till the evening of July 8. "The intensity of rain is not likely to be like the one last year, however, the cloud will move from the East of the city towards the West," he added.

Following the forecast, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has imposed a "high alert" at all of its major hospitals. Leaves of all staff members have been cancelled.

In a notification by the KMC, the residents were warned to stay away from electric poles, look out for manholes, avoid unnecessary travelling and not stand underneath trees and banners.

The Met Department had forecast heavy monsoon rains up to 40mm in Karachi from Monday till Wednesday. The rain, coupled with thunderstorms, is likely to trigger flash flooding in the megapolis.