The fire has been put out

A fire erupted in the surgical emergency ward of Services Hospital in Lahore on Saturday.

There were around 40 patients being treated in the ward and all of them have been rescued.

The authorities have said that the cause of the blaze hasn't been ascertained yet but speculated that it broke out because of a short-circuit.

The fire has been doused and the patients have been shifted to another ward. Firefighters broke the windows of a portion of the building to let the smoke escape.