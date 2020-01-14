Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
Villagers kill cheetah after it injures two people in Swat

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Villagers gunned down a cheetah in Swat’s Matta tehsil after it injured two people on Tuesday, police said.

Two cheetahs attacked people in the village, according to eyewitnesses. One was killed by the villagers while the other disappeared into the woods after hearing gun shots.

The villagers wounded by the animal were identified as Lal Mohammad and Mohammad Abdali. They were taken to hospital.

Officials of the KP Wildlife Department and police reached the village after the incident.

They said that the wild animals entered the village due to heavy snowfall on the mountains.

Body of the wild animal was shifted to the wildlife department’s office.

