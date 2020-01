Two policemen and a robber were killed in an alleged encounter in Rawalpindi, police said Tuesday.

According to police, Head Constable Mohammad Ali and Constable Saeed Junaid were killed in Rawalpindi’s Saddar area after the suspected robbers opened fire on the police.

A robber was also killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, they said.

A member of the Dolphin Force and a passerby were also injured, the law enforcers said further.

Bodies and injured were shifted to hospital, they added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.