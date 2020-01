Two bodies were recovered from two different areas in Quetta on Wednesday, police said.

The body of Noor Ahmed, bearing torture marks, was found in Kuchlak, according to the police.

The other body of 35-year-old Arz Muhammad was found in Quetta’s Degari area. He was shot to death.

The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital and an investigation was under way, the law enforcers added.