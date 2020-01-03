Nankana Sahib protest ends after officials intervene

The protesters who surrounded the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Friday ended their protest after local officials intervened promising to investigate the police raid on a Muslim boy’s home.

According to details, the said boy had married a Sikh girl after she converted to Islam three months ago. But the girl’s family had filed an FIR against him.

Police conducted a raid on the boy’s house, but he was not there. His family alleged that the police subjected them to torture.

According to the boy’s family, the girl doesn’t want to go back to her home and wants to live with her husband.

People gathered outside the gurdwara Friday morning to protest the police raid.

They, however, dispersed after local officials and a politician affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf assured them of investigating the matter.

