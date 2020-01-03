Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Nankana Sahib protest ends after officials intervene

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nankana Sahib protest ends after officials intervene

File photo: AFP

 

The protesters who surrounded the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Friday ended their protest after local officials intervened promising to investigate the police raid on a Muslim boy’s home.

According to details, the said boy had married a Sikh girl after she converted to Islam three months ago. But the girl’s family had filed an FIR against him.

Police conducted a raid on the boy’s house, but he was not there. His family alleged that the police subjected them to torture.

According to the boy’s family, the girl doesn’t want to go back to her home and wants to live with her husband.

People gathered outside the gurdwara Friday morning to protest the police raid.

They, however, dispersed after local officials and a politician affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf assured them of investigating the matter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Protest
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, Sabz chai, Kehwa, Lemon, Winter, Green tea
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.