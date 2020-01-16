Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Local PML-N leader murdered by son in Gujranwala: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
He was shot dead inside his home

A local leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, whose body was found inside his home in Gujranwala early Thursday, was murdered by his own son, police said.

PML-N leader Abid Sindhu was shot dead by his son, Waleed, a senior police official told SAMAA TV. The incident took place in the Model Town area.

Sindhu's son killed him with the help of his friend before leaving for college, SP Imran said. He's a student of second year.

After initial investigation, the police came to know that he was murdered by someone in the family, the official said. Further interrogation revealed that it was his son, he added.

Sindhu would often scold his son for smoking, said a resident of the area, describing it as the reason behind the murder.

Police have arrested the suspect and lodged an FIR against him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Gujranwala Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Faisal Vawda's boot gets Kashif Abbasi's show suspended by PEMRA
Faisal Vawda’s boot gets Kashif Abbasi’s show suspended by PEMRA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.