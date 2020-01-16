Local PML-N leader murdered by son in Gujranwala: police

He was shot dead inside his home

PML-N leader Abid Sindhu was shot dead by his son, Waleed, a senior police official told SAMAA TV. The incident took place in the Model Town area.

Sindhu's son killed him with the help of his friend before leaving for college, SP Imran said. He's a student of second year.

After initial investigation, the police came to know that he was murdered by someone in the family, the official said. Further interrogation revealed that it was his son, he added.

Sindhu would often scold his son for smoking, said a resident of the area, describing it as the reason behind the murder.

Police have arrested the suspect and lodged an FIR against him.