Karachi’s District Central declares 20 locations ‘free parking zones’

Karachi’s Central District Municipal Corporation has declared 20 locations in the district “free parking zones”. This means people will be charged no fee in case they park their vehicles at those spots.

These locations include Amma Park in Sector 11-C North Karachi, Kababjees-2 near KDA Chowrangi, Glory Super Mart in North Nazimabad, Noorani Ground Block-N Federal B Area, Bachat Bazaar near 4K Chowrangi, Taleemi Bagh in Federal B Area, Hyderi Sweets, Delhi Muslim Hotel, Hardware Market in North Nazimabad Block-D, and Diamond Super Market, Sir Syed Park and Arshi Shopping Center in Federal B Area.

Shahra-e-Chishti in North Nazimabad, I Own Karachi Park, Paposh Nagar, Khilafat Chowk, Chawla Market and Paposh Nagar Mobile Market in Nazimabad, Barah Mobile Market in Sector 5C-4, Bachat Bazaar at Sangam Ground Federal B Area and Talib Chaman Park in Block-J North Nazimabad have also been declared free parking zones.

The decision was taken on public complaints, according to Central DMC Chairman Rehan Hashmi.

“We have cancelled auctions of these charged parking lots with the consent of council members,” Hashmi said.

“A resolution was passed in a council session regarding cancellation of charged parking contracts.”

The Central DMC chairman explained that massive traffic jams were witnessed on these spots due to charged parking of a large number of vehicles.

Traffic police will now be responsible for addressing traffic issues at these locations, according to Hashmi.

He urged the masses not to pay any fee at these spots, warning of strict action against fraudsters charging parking fee there.

