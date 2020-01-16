Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi fire department facing acute shortage of fuel

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Karachi fire department facing acute shortage of fuel

Photo: FILE

The fire department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is facing an acute shortage of fuel owing to non-payment of dues to suppliers.

The situation came to light after a fire incident took place at a factory located in the SITE area on Thursday.

Shahid Qadri, a representative of the Fire Fighters Welfare Association, said the supply of diesel to fire brigade vehicles in Karachi has been suspended since the start of this month. He said fire tenders were last filled on December 31, 2019.

“The suppliers refused to provide fuel to the fire brigade from the first week of January,” Qadri said. He said this is badly affecting their operations in the city.

Five fire stations in Landhi, Sohrab Goth, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and on SITE Superhighway II have completely been rendered dysfunctional, according to the FFWA representative.

Qadri said the situation at fire stations in Nazimabad, Korangi, Baldia Town, Saddar and near Civic Center is also alarming as they do not have enough fuel left.

The fire tenders parked at stations in Lyari, Orangi Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Manzoor Colony and Bhains Colony have technical faults, he said. Most of them are not even able to partake in any major operation due to their dilapidated condition.

“Today’s fire incident in SITE might have proven devastating, if timely action was not taken,” the FFWA representative said.

He said fire tenders from the Saddar station were sent to the factory in the SITE area.

Qadri lamented that neither KMC authorities nor the Sindh government were concerned about the department and the people of Karachi.

A KMC spokesman confirmed to Samaa Digital that the diesel supply to fire department was suspended because of non-payment of approximately Rs10 million to the suppliers.

They have not been paid the dues over the last two months, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Faisal Vawda's boot gets Kashif Abbasi's show suspended by PEMRA
Faisal Vawda’s boot gets Kashif Abbasi’s show suspended by PEMRA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.