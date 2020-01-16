Karachi fire department facing acute shortage of fuel

The fire department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is facing an acute shortage of fuel owing to non-payment of dues to suppliers.

The situation came to light after a fire incident took place at a factory located in the SITE area on Thursday.

Shahid Qadri, a representative of the Fire Fighters Welfare Association, said the supply of diesel to fire brigade vehicles in Karachi has been suspended since the start of this month. He said fire tenders were last filled on December 31, 2019.

“The suppliers refused to provide fuel to the fire brigade from the first week of January,” Qadri said. He said this is badly affecting their operations in the city.

Five fire stations in Landhi, Sohrab Goth, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and on SITE Superhighway II have completely been rendered dysfunctional, according to the FFWA representative.

Qadri said the situation at fire stations in Nazimabad, Korangi, Baldia Town, Saddar and near Civic Center is also alarming as they do not have enough fuel left.

The fire tenders parked at stations in Lyari, Orangi Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Manzoor Colony and Bhains Colony have technical faults, he said. Most of them are not even able to partake in any major operation due to their dilapidated condition.

“Today’s fire incident in SITE might have proven devastating, if timely action was not taken,” the FFWA representative said.

He said fire tenders from the Saddar station were sent to the factory in the SITE area.

Qadri lamented that neither KMC authorities nor the Sindh government were concerned about the department and the people of Karachi.

A KMC spokesman confirmed to Samaa Digital that the diesel supply to fire department was suspended because of non-payment of approximately Rs10 million to the suppliers.

They have not been paid the dues over the last two months, he added.

