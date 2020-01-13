Heavy rains, snowfall claim 22 lives in Balochistan

At least 22 people have been killed and 17 injured due to heavy rains and snowfall in Balochistan over the past three days, police and levies officials said Monday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has declared an emergency in Mastung, Qilla Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin districts of the province.

Due to heavy snowfall on the Khojak Top, communication lines between Ziarat and Quetta were severely affected. The Chaman-Quetta highway was also closed down that worsened the traffic situation. Many travellers and tourists remained stuck on roads for hours.

In the last 24 hours, 56mm rain was recorded in Turbat, 40mm in Pasni and 26mm in Pishin, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. More snowfall is expected in Quetta, Harnai, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah and Pishin in the coming days.

These areas have also been affected by prolonged power and gas outages and disruption of internet services.

The provincial government and disaster management authority have warned people against travelling.

They said travelling on highways was extremely dangerous as the roads got slippery after heavy snowfall.

