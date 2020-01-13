Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Heavy rains, snowfall claim 22 lives in Balochistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Heavy rains, snowfall claim 22 lives in Balochistan

People cross a street during a snowfall in Quetta on January 12, 2020. (AFP)

At least 22 people have been killed and 17 injured due to heavy rains and snowfall in Balochistan over the past three days, police and levies officials said Monday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has declared an emergency in Mastung, Qilla Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin districts of the province.

Due to heavy snowfall on the Khojak Top, communication lines between Ziarat and Quetta were severely affected. The Chaman-Quetta highway was also closed down that worsened the traffic situation. Many travellers and tourists remained stuck on roads for hours.

In the last 24 hours, 56mm rain was recorded in Turbat, 40mm in Pasni and 26mm in Pishin, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. More snowfall is expected in Quetta, Harnai, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah and Pishin in the coming days.

These areas have also been affected by prolonged power and gas outages and disruption of internet services.

The provincial government and disaster management authority have warned people against travelling.

They said travelling on highways was extremely dangerous as the roads got slippery after heavy snowfall.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
Karachi's first '3D park' is opening in Lines Area
Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.