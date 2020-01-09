Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
Four of a family suffocate in Hyderabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
They didn't turn the gas heater off before sleeping

Four members of a family suffocated in Hyderabad late Wednesday after they forgot to turn the gas heater off before sleeping, relatives and police said.

The deceased included a man, his wife and their two children, according to the police. The incident took place in the Latifabad area.

The family had been sleeping on the first floor of their house, the deceased man’s cousin told SAMAA TV. Other members of the family broke open the door of their floor after no one woke up the next morning.

He said the family had not switched the gas heater off before sleeping.

Their bodies were taken to hospital. According to the chief medical officer, all the four family members suffocated and there were no torture marks on their bodies.

