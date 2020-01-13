Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Construction of a U-turn on Sharae Faisal to begin soon

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Construction of a U-turn on Sharae Faisal to begin soon

Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah presides over a meeting in Karachi to review ongoing projects under the annual development program.

A U-turn will soon be constructed on Sharae Faisal in Karachi near the Drigh Road railway station. It’ll ease the flow of traffic on one of the busiest thoroughfares of the city.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday.

He was presiding over a meeting to review ongoing projects under the annual development program. The meeting was held at the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi.

During the meeting, officials briefed the minister on the status of ongoing development projects.

He directed the authorities ensure timely completion of all development schemes and the use of quality material for construction.

Shah further stressed the construction of a road network in Landhi Industrial Area within the stipulated time.

He also asked Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to ensure removal of encroachments around storm water drains in the city.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.