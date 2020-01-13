Construction of a U-turn on Sharae Faisal to begin soon

A U-turn will soon be constructed on Sharae Faisal in Karachi near the Drigh Road railway station. It’ll ease the flow of traffic on one of the busiest thoroughfares of the city.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday.

He was presiding over a meeting to review ongoing projects under the annual development program. The meeting was held at the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi.

During the meeting, officials briefed the minister on the status of ongoing development projects.

He directed the authorities ensure timely completion of all development schemes and the use of quality material for construction.

Shah further stressed the construction of a road network in Landhi Industrial Area within the stipulated time.

He also asked Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to ensure removal of encroachments around storm water drains in the city.

