Case registered against Chitral residents for interfering in markhor hunting

A case has been registered against three people in Chitral after they fired aerial shots to make a markhor flee after a US hunter was waiting to kill one.

The hunter had paid $150,000 for a permit to shoot a markhor. He had been waiting for the perfect shot since morning when someone from the area fired shots before him and a markhor managed to flee.

On Friday, a hunter from Spain has paid $85,300 to hunt markhor in Gilgit-Baltistan as part of the trophy hunting programme.

The markhor, also known as the screw horn goat, is Pakistan’s national animal. The wild goat is an endangered species. It can be found in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Kalash Valley and Hunza among other northern parts of the country.

Although hunting the markhor is illegal in Pakistan, the government has introduced a scheme that makes the hunt legal. The scheme is known as trophy hunting.

