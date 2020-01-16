Balochistan woman requests Sarfaraz Bugti to help find her granddaughter

She appeared on SAMAA TV show Awaz

Yasmeen Bibi told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Ali Haider that she had taken her granddaughter, Maria, to the family court after the judge had fixed a meeting between the child and her father.

The woman said the girl's father had put her in a vehicle and rushed towards Quetta Cantt, adding that the vehicle had stopped in front of a big house.

She said she was told by someone that it was Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s residence.

“It's been a month and 10 days since she disappeared,” Yasmeen Bibi said on SAMAA TV show Awaz. “I ask Sarfaraz to see the heart of a mother. I can't live without my child.”

The woman believed the child could return to her on a phone call from the BAP senator.

A case had been filed against Senator Bugti in Dec 2019 on the woman's complaint, while a local court also issued his arrest warrants on Thursday.

However, Bugti maintains that he's being dragged into someone else’s family matters by his political rivals.