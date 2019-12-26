Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Which routes to avoid in Rawalpindi on December 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Which routes to avoid in Rawalpindi on December 27

Photo: ONLINE

Authorities have issued a traffic plan with regard to the December 27 rally of Pakistan Peoples Party in Rawalpindi.

The PPP will hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The traffic plan has been issued to save the residents from any inconvenience.

As part of the plan, the Liaquat Road, China Market Road and Murree Road would remain close for any kind of traffic. The Murree Road would be closed from Marrir Chowk to Committee Chowk.

People would be able to navigate around the city using the Tipu Road, Rashid Minhas Road and DAV College Road.

Rawalpindi traffic police have also allocated parking for participants of the rally. They would be able to park their vehicles on either side of the road leading to TNT from Marrir Chowk.

Similarly, single-side parking would be available from Marrir Chowk to Nogaza (Auto Market) and Kamran Market.

People would also be able to park their vehicles near Committee Chowk Sasta Bazar.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
PPP Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Gas shortage, Load shedding
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.