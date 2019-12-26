Which routes to avoid in Rawalpindi on December 27

Authorities have issued a traffic plan with regard to the December 27 rally of Pakistan Peoples Party in Rawalpindi.

The PPP will hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The traffic plan has been issued to save the residents from any inconvenience.

As part of the plan, the Liaquat Road, China Market Road and Murree Road would remain close for any kind of traffic. The Murree Road would be closed from Marrir Chowk to Committee Chowk.

People would be able to navigate around the city using the Tipu Road, Rashid Minhas Road and DAV College Road.

Rawalpindi traffic police have also allocated parking for participants of the rally. They would be able to park their vehicles on either side of the road leading to TNT from Marrir Chowk.

Similarly, single-side parking would be available from Marrir Chowk to Nogaza (Auto Market) and Kamran Market.

People would also be able to park their vehicles near Committee Chowk Sasta Bazar.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.