‘Undergrounding TV, internet cables in Karachi will take three months’

Representatives of cable operators’ association informed Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani Friday that undergrounding TV and internet cables in the city would take three months.

Commissioner Shallwani was presiding over a review meeting with regard to the undergrounding work.

He asked the delegation of cable operators to ensure undergrounding of cables in the Red Zone within a month.

The commissioner reviewed the pace of work and directed expediting it keeping safety measures in view.

Officials of the K-Electric were also present at the meeting. Commissioner Shallwani urged cable operators to work in coordination with the K-Electric.

The meeting further decided to review the pace of work fortnightly.

