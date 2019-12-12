Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Underage drivers, over-speeding vehicles won’t be allowed in KU: officials

7 mins ago
Underage drivers, over-speeding vehicles won’t be allowed in KU: officials

Underage drivers and over-speeding vehicles will not be allowed within the premises of the University of Karachi, traffic police officials said Thursday.

According to a section officer of the Karachi traffic police, people exceed the speed limit and drive vehicles without driving licenses inside the varsity.

He said they have been taking action against auto rickshaw drivers and stopping vehicles without registration plates to prevent crimes on the campus.

At least 15 people have been fined for driving without licenses and other traffic violations, the traffic police official added.

Dr Abdul Moiz, the KU campus officer, said vehicles with tinted windows are a security risk.

Officials have been instructed to check vehicles at the entry and exit points of the varsity, he added.

