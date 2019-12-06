Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Uncle among two arrested for murder of seven-year-old Thatta girl

48 mins ago
Two men were arrested on Friday for the murder of a child in Thatta.

Police said one of the men is the seven-year-old girl’s uncle, while the other is her uncle’s friend.

The law enforcers said the arrested men confessed to killing the girl after being interrogated.

Her clothes have also been found by the police. The clothes have been sent for a DNA test.

The girl’s parents protested her killing by staging a rally from a bus stop till the press club. They want justice.

Their daughter went missing when she was returning home after school. Her body was later found from a sugarcane field.

