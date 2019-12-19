Thursday, December 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Local

Three major flyovers to open in Karachi in February: officials

59 mins ago
Karachi may get to breathe a sigh of relief soon. A number of roads closed for development work are set to reopen early next year.

MA Jinnah Road is closed from Capri Cinema to Numaish Chowrangi for the construction of the Green Line BRT infrastructure. The road from Numaish to the Nawa-i-Waqt Chowrangi is also closed.

Breton Road from Numaish Chowrangi to Sharae Quaideen is also closed for the same project.

The construction work at Numaish Chowrangi was started on October 4, 2018. The double track on MA Jinnah Road from Capri Cinema to Numaish Chowrangi and the Nawa-i-Waqt office has been closed for over a year.

At the time, the authorities said the work would be completed in six months, but it has been over a year and the roads are still under construction. Traffic is also a mess. Traffic that used to ply on this road was diverted from Capri Cinema to Saddar Dawakhana and Soldier Bazaar.

But the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL), which was formerly called the Karachi Development Company Limited, announced that it would open the double track road from Numaish Chowrangi to the Nawa-i-Waqt office from Friday (December 20). It also says it’s opening the road from Numaish to Sharae Quaideen in front of the Quaid’s Mausoleum and Bagh-e-Jinnah from Friday.

SIDCL Chief Executive Officer Sualeh Farooqui confirmed this. But the section of MA Jinnah Road from Capri Cinema to Numaish will remain closed till February.

Farooqui said the flyovers at Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi and Five Star Chowrangi will be completed and opened to the public by February.

Karachi
 
Karachi, Street Crime
 
