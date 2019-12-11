Roadside hotels in Karachi’s Defence to close at 12am: police

Cafes can remain open till 1am on weekends

Police officials have told owners of roadside hotels in Karachi’s Defence area to close their places at 12am, the hotel owners said Wednesday.

Station House Officer Zahid Hussain summoned owners of these cafes to the Darakhshan police station and told them they could keep their places open till 1am on weekends.

The owners were also told to install night vision cameras and deploy security guards outside their cafes.

They were also asked to stop the alleged use of drugs at their places.

