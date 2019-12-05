Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Resident hacks Peshawar civic body website to get roads fixed

50 mins ago
Resident hacks Peshawar civic body website to get roads fixed

The residents of Peshawar are tired of protesting the delay in the metro bus project launched by the PTI back in 2017.

So one of them decided to hack the Peshawar Development Authority’s website and leave them a message.

The metro bus project was PTI’s first project in the province. They claimed that it would be completed in six months. The project, however, is still under construction and the cost has spiraled due to the frequent changes in its design.

The hacker identified himself as ‘Black Python’.

Black Python’s message for PDA on its homepage was clear: fix the roads. Except, the hacker didn’t word it that politely. Two pictures were posted. One showed a donkey trotting his way through the main corridor. The hacker furiously wrote that a donkey was walking where a bus should be.

The other picture showed the dismal condition of the roads.

The hacker left another short message telling the civic agency that their files were “safe”, but won’t be the next time around.

