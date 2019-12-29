Rawalpindi police arrest man for killing ‘blackmailer’

Official says the deceased was blackmailing the killer

Police have arrested a doctor for murdering a man in Rawalpindi, officials said Sunday.

Dr Imtiaz had killed a man identified as Shakil Ahmed on September 15 and left his body in his (Shakil’s) car, the Wah Cantt SHO told SAMAA TV.

Imran Kazmi, the SHO, said that the deceased was blackmailing Dr Imitiaz through cellphone photos.

The accused has confessed to murdering Shakil Ahmed and told police that he suffocated him to death and dumped his body in his own car.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

