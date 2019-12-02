Police want to exhume body of nine-year-old killed for ‘honour’

A nine-year-old child was reportedly stoned to death in Dadu on November 21. The Dadu police asked on Monday for a judicial magistrate to allow them to exhume her body so a medical examination could be conducted to ascertain the actual cause of her death.

The incident occurred in Wahi Pandhi near the Sindh-Balochistan border.

The police have arrested the child’s father and another suspect in the case. They have been remanded into police custody.

SP Farrukh Raza said that the police are conducting raids to arrest three absconding suspects, including Samiullah, Ali Nawaz Rind, and Taj Muhammad.

The child was killed after a jirga declared her to be a kari. Her relatives stoned her to death and she was buried in the Lali Lak graveyard, according to the police. The police swung into action after a picture of the child’s grave went viral on social media Saturday night.

They believe it was an honour killing case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.