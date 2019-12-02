Monday, December 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Police want to exhume body of nine-year-old killed for ‘honour’

3 hours ago
Police want to exhume body of nine-year-old killed for ‘honour’

A nine-year-old child was reportedly stoned to death in Dadu on November 21. The Dadu police asked on Monday for a judicial magistrate to allow them to exhume her body so a medical examination could be conducted to ascertain the actual cause of her death. 

The incident occurred in Wahi Pandhi near the Sindh-Balochistan border.

The police have arrested the child’s father and another suspect in the case. They have been remanded into police custody.

SP Farrukh Raza said that the police are conducting raids to arrest three absconding suspects, including Samiullah, Ali Nawaz Rind, and Taj Muhammad.

The child was killed after a jirga declared her to be a kari. Her relatives stoned her to death and she was buried in the Lali Lak graveyard, according to the police. The police swung into action after a picture of the child’s grave went viral on social media Saturday night.

They believe it was an honour killing case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
dadu honour killing
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Abbottabad, Masjid, Pakoray, Historical
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.