Police arrest land grabber Taji Khokhar in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police have arrested infamous land grabber Taji Khokhar in a land grabbing case, police officials said Wednesday.

According to the police, Khokar, the leader of 333 gang, was arrested along with his accomplices for attempting to occupy the land of a retired Subedar of the Pakistan army within the limits of the Airport police station. Officials said that he was nominated in at least 15 cases.

The police have seized an M4 rifle, triple 2 gun, SMG, 30 magazines and 665 bullets in the raid.

Khokhar’s name was added to the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act in November 2018.