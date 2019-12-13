Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Peshawar mother resigns after NGO refuses entry to her child

2 hours ago
Peshawar mother resigns after NGO refuses entry to her child

A woman in Peshawar said on Friday she resigned from her job last month after officials at her workplace refused to allow her six-month-old child into the office.

The woman, Zeenat Bibi, was working as a media coordinator with a non-government organization, Community Appraisal & Motivation Programme. She said she had spent 11 years to build a career but she was told to choose either her job or her child.

“It is very painful,” Zeenat told SAMAA TV. She said private organizations didn’t follow the law even if there were laws for women at workplaces.

NGO officials, however, claimed that Zeenat was asked to make “arrangements of childcare” at home as the organisation couldn’t provide a separate room for her child and maid.

