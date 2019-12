File photo: AFP

Police in Okara arrested on Tuesday a man for attempting to engage in an “unnatural” act with a donkey and making a video of it, according to an FIR.

The FIR said that the accused was arrested from his home on a tip-off by a police informant. The police seized his cellphone which had the video of the “unnatural” act.

The mobile phone was recovered from the scene as evidence, the FIR stated. A case was registered against the man under sections 292C, 511 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

