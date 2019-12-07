Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Parks turn dumping sites for construction material in Karachi’s Nazimabad

1 hour ago
They are expected to be cleared by January

Karachi's mega projects have taken over parks in Nazimabad. 

People can't visit the children's park in Nazimabad No 2 or the Jeffco playground in Nazimabad Block L because it's full of construction material. Both amenity plots are being used to store the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited's crushing plants, machinery, and concrete.

Residents aren't happy. They say they have been deprived of their recreational sites and an environmental hazard has been created.

Teenager Muhammad Owais said he used to play cricket at the Jeffco ground three years ago, but now he has nowhere to play his favourite sport because the ground has become a dumpsite.

Locals say they have been developing skin and sinus problems because of the dust produced by the crushing plants.

District Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi told SAMAA Digital that he has written to the SIDCL to have the park vacated. “I have received several complaints from people, which compelled me to write a letter to the authorities."

The construction of megaprojects, such as the Green Line BRT system and flyovers at Sahki Hasan Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, and Five Star Chowrangi, has been completed in District Central but the authorities haven't removed their crushing plants.

“The SIDCL is using the children's park as its feeding point for the construction work of the Green Line bus project, which is being continued at Numaish Chowrangi. Construction material is being transported from here to the Numaish Chowrangi,” explained Hashmi.

Why are they still using the amenity spots in District Central for their depots, despite the fact that the construction work is over in the district, he asked. “I will get the recreational sites of District Central back for the people and will continue to raise my voice for them," he added.

SIDCL Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Sauleh Farooqui promised that the construction material will be removed by the end of January or start of February. The contractor is responsible for restoring the playground before vacating them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi nazimabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
plants, Islamabad, exhibition, plantation, nature, samaa news
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Islamabad's Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Islamabad’s Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Court won't return car of woman who abused traffic cop
Court won’t return car of woman who abused traffic cop
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.