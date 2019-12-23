Mugging gone wrong: Rawalpindi robbers accidentally kill accomplice

A robber was accidentally killed from shots fired by his accomplices in Rawalpindi’s Royal Artillery Bazaar, police said on Monday.

Three men on a motorcycle opened fire after a man they were attempting to mug showed resistance, the law enforcers said, adding that the bullet hit one of the robbers and he died on the spot.

His accomplices left his body and fled.

The deceased has yet to be identified. His body has been shifted to Rawalpindi’s DHQ Hospital.

The operations SSP and Potohar SP are investigating the case on the instructions of Rawalpindi CPO Ahsan Younus.

Police are searching for the two suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

