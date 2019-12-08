Sunday, December 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Local

Men torture 70-year-old woman over land dispute in Okara

34 mins ago
Men torture 70-year-old woman over land dispute in Okara

Unidentified men tortured an elderly woman at her house over a land dispute in Okara, according to an FIR.

According to the 70-year-old woman, the men tortured her and recorded it on their phones.

She claimed that an influential man in her village, Ikram, tortured her along with his accomplice after she refused to settle a murder case.

The woman told the police that the accused also want to occupy her land and they had already killed her brother and son.

The police have registered a case and are carrying out raids to arrest the suspects.

