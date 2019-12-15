Sunday, December 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Man claims Karachi police shot him, accomplice in staged encounter

1 hour ago
East SSP orders an inquiry

A man, who the police claim was arrested after an encounter in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, has claimed that the policemen took him and his accomplice to a ground and staged the encounter.

The accused, identified as Umar

Farooq, told reporters that policemen in civvies tried to stop them but later

tried to escape because they grew afraid. He said the policemen opened fire at

them from behind and their bike slipped on the road.

“They took us to a ground and shots

us twice in the legs and once on our hands,” Farooq said. He was arrested with

another accused on November 30 after an encounter at around 8pm in Karachi’s

Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

East SSP Tanvir Alam Odho, however, rejected the accused’s video statement and said that it was not a staged encounter. The police official assured the media that he would take action against the policemen if the encounter is proven to be fake in the inquiry.

