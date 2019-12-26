‘Larkana man, who disappeared 16 days ago, killed by wife’

The body of a man, who disappeared 16 days ago from Larkana’s Ratodero, was found on Thursday buried in his neighbour’s house, police said.

The man’s wife had killed him with the help of her neighbour, according to DSP Nazeer Lashari. She has been arrested.

The body was recovered after the woman confessed to murdering her husband.

Her accomplice was still at large, the official said, adding that police were conducting raids to arrest him.

However, the brother of the deceased requested the police to provide them security. He said his family was receiving death threats after the recovery of his brother’s body.