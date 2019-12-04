Lahore man’s Rs0.1m Italian shoes stolen outside mosque

A man’s Rs0.1 million shoes were stolen outside a mosque on Lahore’s Mason Road.

Shiraz Bashir, a resident of Defence, said that he bought the shoes from Italy. He said that the thought that his shoes would be stolen did occur to him but he was more concerned with saying his Maghrib prayers.

He put one shoe in one rack and another shoe in a different rack as a safety measure but when he returned after the prayer, both shoes were gone.

There were Dolphin Force personnel standing outside the mosque so he went to them to report the robbery but they told him to register a case at a police station.

The Civil Lines police registered a case on his complaint after 16 days.

