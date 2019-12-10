KDA to soon start one-window facility to address land-related problems

The Karachi Development Authority will soon be introducing a one-window facility for people looking to get their property issues resolved.

This means you can avoid the hassle of visiting different floors of the KDA building at Civic Centre. It will ease the process of doing business.

Last week, KDA Director-General Dr Saifur Rehman held a meeting with the KDA officers and asked them to work on a plan to facilitate people with more speed.

They were told to work on a one-window facility to accommodate applications efficiently.

So how will this new facility function? More importantly, how will it be possible for KDA to accomplish this task amid an acute financial crisis?

KDA Information Technology Director Kamal Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that computerising all of the authority’s land records into a single facility will be a difficult task. But the authority has enough space to manage the task, he believes.

He said it would be possible to do if Rehman remained the director-general, but difficult otherwise.

The KDA IT director explained how the system would work.

There are 32 heads in which the KDA seeks revenue from its clients. So, 32 counters will be established on the ground floor of the KDA building.

People won’t need to go to any specific office to get their work done. They can just go to the counter concerning their problem and take it from there. The KDA officials will take the case details and the applicant’s mobile number. They will then contact the applicant after three working days.

Each case will take 15 days to resolve with the new facility, says the KDA IT director.

There is enough space on the ground floor for KDA to establish this facility without taking the support of any other organisation.

The counters will be labelled. These are the 32 categories: occupancy value, ground rent, NUF, cost of indenture of lease, payment certificate fee, certified true copy charges, revalidation of challan fee, permission to mortgage fee, pre-lease transfer fee, mutation fee, re-demarcation fee, condonation fee, lease charges, extension of lease charges, addenda/memorandum of lease, surrender and rectification of lease, NOC for sub-lease, amalgamation fee, sub-division fee, change of land use charges, alternate of land fee, cost of form (0-7), change of trade fee, rent on land for temporary use, NOC for sale, plan forwarding fee, demolition fee, formal letter, fee on transaction through power of attorney, differential on value on quarters of refugees, different fee regarding amenity plots as per residential plots rates and NOC for utilities.

KDA plans to start work on the project by next week and complete it within two months.

“We have our own space for the project, but the hurdle is a lack of finance,” Siddiqui explained, adding that a temporary solution has been found: arranging a contractor who agrees to start work without advance payment. KDA will then pay the contractor after its gets funds from the Sindh government.

