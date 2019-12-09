KDA to do away with ‘agent mafia’ for property dealing

The Karachi Development Authority has decided to do away with the agents and broker mafia system which was being used by the public to deal with property-related matters.

Majority of the people visiting the KDA office in Civic Center commonly use the help of an agent to get their work done. The process was simple: the agent asks you what you need done, charges a fee ranging from Rs7000 to Rs25,000, takes your documents and then contacts you after three days with an update.

These agents help with all land-related matters, including the transfer/mutation of property, leases, getting a certified true copy of your property, demarcation of plot boundary walls, rectification of plot leases, no objection certificates for sub-leases of a plot, the change of land use (from residential to commercial), an NOC for sale, etc.

These agents can be found at the entrance of the KDA building.

But the KDA director-general has now instructed all officers not to entertain any application coming in from an agent.

KDA Recovery Director Raza Qaimkhani told SAMAA Digital that the initiative has been taken on the directives of the director-general.

He thinks it’s a difficult task to do away with this system.

The elimination of the agent mafia is ‘impossible’ as most visitors cannot afford to visit the KDA office more than once because of a clash with office timings. It makes it difficult for people to visit the KDA office frequently and using an agent is just easier and less hassle.

“We are planning to issue proper licenses for agents and brokers, who can carry out their work after depositing a license fee to KDA,” he said, adding that this mechanism would also help increase revenue.

The KDA recovery director said that the public can also do deal with their land-related affairs on their own.

How to help yourself at the KDA office

It’s a simple, but lengthy process.

If you have an issue related to property, your first step should be to visit KDA’s land department which is located on the 3rd floor of the KDA building.

The office of the KDA land management director is also on the same floor. You can visit it from 11am to 1pm.

After figuring out the requirements for your paperwork from here, you have to submit your application to a relevant KDA officer.

The cases from the land department are then moved to the KDA information department, where the case record is to be kept. It then reaches the recovery department, which is located on the 5th floor. This is the last phase where the challan of a specific case is issued in favour of the applicant as per the government fee.

You then have to deposit the challan in a bank and return it to the recovery branch for record keeping.

KDA will then give you your required documents.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.