Karachi’s District Central starts cleaning storm water drains before rains

Karachi’s Central DMC wants the public to stop throwing garbage into storm water drains and throw it in designated garbage transfer stations or ‘kachra kundis’.

It says that the active support of people is needed to ensure cleanliness of storm water drains in District Central.

DMC-Central has started cleaning these drains before the expected rains in Karachi.

Piles of garbage have been removed, while debris laying on different roads of the district is also being lifted.

DMC-Central chairman Rehan Hashmi accepted that the ratio of garbage being thrown in storm water drains by people has gone down.

The storm water drains passing through Shadman Town, Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi and Golimar Chowrangi are being cleaned.