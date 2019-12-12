Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi’s District Central starts cleaning storm water drains before rains

43 mins ago
Karachi’s District Central starts cleaning storm water drains before rains

Karachi’s Central DMC wants the public to stop throwing garbage into storm water drains and throw it in designated garbage transfer stations or ‘kachra kundis’.

It says that the active support of people is needed to ensure cleanliness of storm water drains in District Central.

DMC-Central has started cleaning these drains before the expected rains in Karachi.

Piles of garbage have been removed, while debris laying on different roads of the district is also being lifted.

DMC-Central chairman Rehan Hashmi accepted that the ratio of garbage being thrown in storm water drains by people has gone down.

The storm water drains passing through Shadman Town, Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi and Golimar Chowrangi are being cleaned.

 
Karachi Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Puppet show
 
MOST READ
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.