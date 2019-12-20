Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Karachi Zoo’s Mughal Garden opens for public

1 hour ago
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar inaugurated on Friday the newly renovated Mughal Garden in Karachi Zoo, after which it was opened for public.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Akhtar challenged the National Accountability Bureau to audit all departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, but in a proper manner.

He said KMC officials always provided record of any department sought by authorities.

“I am ready to provide record of each and every department of KMC in my tenure,” the Karachi mayor said. “But the way the authorities seek details should be professional.”

He said the Mughal Garden had its own history. It was visited by the British queen and Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar, the mayor added.

Akhtar said it was now the responsibility of the zoo administration and visitors to take good care of the Mughal Garden.

In the future, he said, the KMC would provide parks to the people of Karachi as a gift.

Commenting on the verdict against Pervez Musharraf verdict, the mayor said it was not only condemned by political parties, but the entire country.

“Those who distribute certificates of traitors should stop doing this,” he said.

“We all are true Pakistanis, our forefathers sacrificed their lives for this country.”



 
