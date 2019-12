Several areas in Karachi received light rain early Friday morning. The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts more rain throughout the day.

This, coupled with strong winds, has led to cooler weather in the city.

Light rain was reported on Sharae Faisal, in Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mehmoodabad, Defence, Korangi and Malir.

