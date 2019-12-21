Karachi sees a revival of parks, recreational spots

Karachiites got yet another recreational spot for spending their leisure time after Mayor Wasim Akhtar inaugurated the Ahmed Ali Park here on Saturday.

The 62-acre park is located near Rangoonwala Hall in the Bahadurabad area. It has now been opened for the general public.

The park was commonly known as the Kidney Hill Park because of its shape which is similar to that of the human organ.

Around 20 acres of its land had been encroached upon by a land mafia. They had constructed residential units and dairy farms over the land in 2006.

The Cocan Cooperative Housing Society administration claimed the land belonged to the society. They had also built 17 bungalows on the park’s land.

The society moved the Sindh High Court after the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation served it notices to evacuate the land. The Sindh High Court issued a stay order on the society’s plea.

However, the KMC took the case to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The apex court nullified the stay order and ordered the KMC administration demolish illegal constructions on the park’s land.

In October, KMC’s anti-encroachment department demolished 20 bungalows, dairy farms and other illegal structures constructed on the said land.

The KMC then restored the park for the general public. It was named after eminent writer and poet Professor Ahmed Ali.

The KMC also developed an urban forest in a portion of the park. It has 12 jogging tracks, different types of flowers and fruit trees.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Akhtar said the Supreme Court empowered the KMC to take action over encroachments. The KMC had done it despite limited resources, he added.

The metropolitan corporation has restored a number of parks and recreational spots in the city this year.

The Bagh Ibne Qasim was renovated and opened for public in February. The Safari Park was renovated and a picnic spot namely “Kashmir Point” was developed in it in November.

A day earlier, the Mughal Garden in Karachi Zoo was also opened for public.

