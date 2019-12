After months of struggle, the salaries of sanitation workers of the Capital Development Authority were released Tuesday.

The workers have been on strike for several days.

The issue was resolved after a meeting between the district administration and the CDA chairperson.

A cheque of Rs30 million included two months’ salary and Eid bonuses of the sanitation workers.

The workers took a Christmas cake to the DC office as a gesture of thanks.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.