How to get a new water connection in Karachi?

If you’re a Karachi’ite looking to have a new water connection, here are a few simple steps that will save you your time and money.

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board sanctions only ½ inch and ¾ inch diameter water connections for residential units.

Instead of paying money to brokers or agents, here is the procedure for you to get a new water connection yourself:

First, get a water connection form from the Account Office – Revenue at KWSB’s Hasan Square office. It’ll cost you Rs100.

You need to attach copies of the lease document of your property, computerized national identity card and a paid K-Electric or SSGC bill.

An applicant has to submit these documents to the KWSB executive engineer (XEN) at their respective district municipal corporation office.

The XEN would forward the application to their subordinates, who would visit the area and prepare a feasibility report of the new connection.

After submission of the feasibility report, the XEN would issue a final challan to the applicant. The applicant would deposit the amount on the challan in authorised bank branches and submit a copy of the paid challan in the XEN’s office.

The XEN would then issue a “sanction order”. The entire process takes nearly a month.

Govt rates for new water connections

Applicants should also keep in view the government rates for provision of new water connections. They are as follows:

Charges for residential plot (ground+1) up to 60sq yards are Rs5,000

Charges for residential plot (ground+1) from 61 to 80sq yards are Rs7,000

Charges for residential plot (ground+1) from 81 to 120sq yards are Rs12,000

Charges for residential plot (ground+1) from 121 to 300sq yards are Rs17,817

Charges for residential plot (ground+1) from 301 to 400sq yards are Rs24,944

Charges for residential plot (ground+1) from 401 to 600sq yards are Rs35,634

Charges for residential plot (ground+1) from 601 to 1,000sq yards are Rs115,000

