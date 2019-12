He wants PM Khan to inaugurate it

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced on Monday that the Green Line bus project will be completed by February 7, 2020.

The provincial governor said that he wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate the Green Line project.

The federal government started the Green Line project on February 26, 2016 at a cost of Rs15 billion. It was supposed to be completed by December 2017.