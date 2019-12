Four a family were killed and two injured after they were hit by a train in Nowshera’s Amangarh village Saturday.

Rescue officials identified the deceased as Taj Mohammad, Nazia Fayaz, three-year-old Khadija and six-year-old Bilal. A woman and a five-year-old were injured.

They were shifted to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

According to the rescue officials, the victims were from Charsadda. They had come to Nowshera to attend a wedding.

