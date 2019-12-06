Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Family of Lahore explosion victim had high hopes for him 

4 hours ago
Three people were killed after a helium cylinder exploded in Lahore’s Liaquatabad last week. One of the victims was 17-year-old Azeem. 

Azeem, who was the second of four siblings, was adored by everyone and was always there to help others out, according to his family.

“My son was very hardworking and intelligent,” said his father Irshad. “All of us had many hopes for him.” His mother knew that he would achieve great things but I guess destiny had something else in store for him, he added.

Azeem’s mother can’t believe he is gone. She keeps crying while looking at his pictures and hugging his books. “Every time I am walking on the streets near my house, I keep thinking that I will see Azeem standing somewhere,” she said.

My son wanted to become an engineer but his wishes have been left unfulfilled, she said.

The family says that the government should take adequate steps to make sure that no family has to ever go through what they did.

Many people who sell balloons use substandard gas cylinders, which pose a threat to both sellers and buyers. Some people don’t even have any way to measure the gas pressure, a balloon seller told SAMAA TV.

These balloons are usually sold for between R10 and Rs70 in different places.

