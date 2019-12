10 tankers, four fire brigade vehicles on the scene

A fire erupted behind the Karachi University. No casualties were reported.

At least four fire brigade vehicles brought the blaze under control in under an hour.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing-Director Asadullah Khan said that an emergency was declared at the NIPA and Safoora water hydrants.

The staff of KWSB was also present on the scene.

He said 10 tankers full of water were initially dispatched to the site and more were sent later.