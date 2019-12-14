Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Authorities crack down on cafes in Karachi’s Defence, Clifton areas

2 hours ago
Authorities crack down on cafes in Karachi's Defence, Clifton areas

The Defence Housing Authority and Cantonment Board Clifton launched on Saturday a crackdown on cafes in Karachi’s Defence and Clifton areas that remained open past 12am.

With the assistance of local police, DHA and CBC authorities dumped debris in open spaces outside cafes and eateries, where sitting arrangements were made for visitors.

An official said they had asked cafe owners to abstain from keeping their businesses open past midnight.

The DHA and CBC administrations are of the view that cafes and eateries in Defence and Clifton areas must be closed by 12am.

The decision was taken after the recent kidnapping of a young girl from DHA’s Bukhari Commercial area.

Officials cracked down on cafes in DHA’s Khayaban-e-Muslim and Khayaban-e-Bukhari areas. They filled open spaces with debris outside 20 cafes in Khayaban-e-Muslim and 15 in Khayaban-e-Bukhari.

Officials once again warned cafe owners to close down their businesses by 12am.

