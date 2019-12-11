A Karachiite’s guide to solving their water, sewerage problems

If you’re facing problems relating to water or sewerage, you can register your complaint directly with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board on one of its five complaint numbers.

This is not new information, but you’d be surprised to see how many don’t actually know how to make a complaint or what channel to go through when facing such issues.

KWSB’s numbers include three landline connections, a UAN number and a mobile number. The numbers are: 021-99245138, 021-99245139, 021-99245140, 021-111-115-972 and 0310-2577441.

KWSB’s complaint centre is open from 8am till midnight at its Karsaz office.

When you make a complaint, here’s what happens.

The first step KWSB takes is to give a complaint number with a weeks’ time to resolve the issue. Your complaint is then forwarded to the superintendent engineer of your area, who further sends it to an executive engineer. This is the individual responsible for resolving complaint’s in any particular area.

Assistant executive engineers and sub engineers are also on call to fix problems.

Normally, the KWSB complaint cell gives a deadline of a week, but majority of them go unattended.

KWSB’s spokesperson says four facilitation centres will soon be setup in Karachi to make things easier for the public. They will be located near the Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi, Pakistan Industrial Development Centre, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Union Council 27 office near Safari Park and Liaquatabad No 10.

It is expected to help with making complaints and paying your water bill on instalments. You won’t need to visit the water board office for rectification and instalments of bills.

People are also updated on the progress of their complaints via text messages by the KWSB.

The water board has plans to upgrade its official website and offer more facilities to people. The consumers can know their water bill and pay online.

You can also find out the specifics of the water supply in your area on KWSB’s website. The water board’s spokesperson says the website will be upgraded by the end of this year.