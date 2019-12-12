12 injured as speeding vehicle turns turtle in Balochistan

At least 12 people were injured after a speeding vehicle turned turtle in Balochistan’s Bolan Wednesday.

Women, children and the driver were among the victims.

The police said the incident took place in Bolan’s Mach tehsil.

Rescue officials shifted the injured to Civil Hospital, Quetta. They were identified as Sikandar, Mohammad Faisal, Ghulam Farooq, Abid Ali, Mohammad Ahmed, Zaibunissa, Marang Bibi, Hayat Bibi, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Hamid, Safia Bibi and Laiba.

Doctors said the critically injured people have been shifted to the trauma centre.

