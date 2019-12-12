Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

12 injured as speeding vehicle turns turtle in Balochistan

48 mins ago
12 injured as speeding vehicle turns turtle in Balochistan

At least 12 people were injured after a speeding vehicle turned turtle in Balochistan’s Bolan Wednesday.

Women, children and the driver were among the victims.

The police said the incident took place in Bolan’s Mach tehsil.

Rescue officials shifted the injured to Civil Hospital, Quetta. They were identified as Sikandar, Mohammad Faisal, Ghulam Farooq, Abid Ali, Mohammad Ahmed, Zaibunissa, Marang Bibi, Hayat Bibi, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Hamid, Safia Bibi and Laiba.

Doctors said the critically injured people have been shifted to the trauma centre.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
accident bolan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Saidpur, model village, Punjab, Pakistan, garbage, sanitation, problems, municipal
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded
Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded
Islamabad's Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Islamabad’s Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.