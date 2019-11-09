Saturday, November 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Your guide to getting around Karachi on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

44 mins ago
Your guide to getting around Karachi on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

The Karachi police have issued a traffic plan to get around the city on Sunday for Rabi-ul-Awwal 12 processions.

Two processions will be held on MA Jinnah Road. The main procession will start from Kakri Ground, Memon Masjid, Aram Bagh Masjid and Nishtar Park. MA Jinnah road will be closed for traffic coming from Lea Market, II Chundrigarh Road, Lucky Star and Numaish.

 

People are advised to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience. Thirty-two diversion points have been set up for the smooth flow of traffic.

All routes, streets, and lanes on both sides of the procession route will be closed for traffic.

Traffic coming from University Road and Guru Mandir towards MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed to proceed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi traffic
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
The reality of the JUI-F's Azadi March, in pictures
The reality of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, in pictures
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Azadi March Day 7: Not backing down, says Fazl
Azadi March Day 7: Not backing down, says Fazl
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.