Your guide to getting around Karachi on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

The Karachi police have issued a traffic plan to get around the city on Sunday for Rabi-ul-Awwal 12 processions.

Two processions will be held on MA Jinnah Road. The main procession will start from Kakri Ground, Memon Masjid, Aram Bagh Masjid and Nishtar Park. MA Jinnah road will be closed for traffic coming from Lea Market, II Chundrigarh Road, Lucky Star and Numaish.

People are advised to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience. Thirty-two diversion points have been set up for the smooth flow of traffic.

All routes, streets, and lanes on both sides of the procession route will be closed for traffic.

Traffic coming from University Road and Guru Mandir towards MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed to proceed.

