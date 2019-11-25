Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Two-year-old killed by speeding truck on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal

4 hours ago
Two-year-old killed by speeding truck on Karachi's Sharae Faisal

A two-year-old child was killed Sunday night on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle he was travelling on. Five others on the bike were killed.

The accident occurred in the Drigh Road Underpass on Sharae Faisal. The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a motorcycle. It overturned in the underpass.

The child was identified as Roohan. He died on the spot.

The five people injured in the accident—two men and three women—were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The truck was removed using heavy machinery in order to restore the flow of traffic. The police have sealed the dumper and begun questioning the driver.

accident Karachi
 
