Two people were shot dead Friday night in Kalat and Quetta.

According to the police, unidentified men opened fire on a 22-year-old man on Quetta’s Kirani Road. The police took his body to Civil Hospital.

He was identified as Muhammad Asif. A FIR has been registered.

Muhammad Ameen was shot dead in Kalat’s Surab by unidentified suspects. His body was shifted to DHQ Hospital. The Levies registered a case and have started an investigation.

